NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of NN worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in NN by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.23 on Monday. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

