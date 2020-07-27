Northcoast Research Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $61.76 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.