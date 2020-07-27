Northland Securities Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $86.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

