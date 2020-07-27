NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.74.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million during the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 22.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

