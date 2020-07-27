ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 515,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after buying an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

