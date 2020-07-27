Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 85.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at $592,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 168.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

