Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Oppenheimer worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 46.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 56.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

