Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 71,397 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 71,397 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

