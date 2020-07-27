Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,761,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,190. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $209.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.24 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $212.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

