Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,526,000 after buying an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

