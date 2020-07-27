Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.