Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $278,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 45.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,164.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.