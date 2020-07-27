Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.96% of Otter Tail worth $46,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Otter Tail by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of OTTR opened at $38.75 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

