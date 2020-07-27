Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCC. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

ORCC stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,677,170.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $37,113.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,783,344 shares in the company, valued at $543,776,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,507 shares of company stock worth $9,695,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,294.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,961.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $127,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

