PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 57,869 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,551,000 after buying an additional 342,497 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,902,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,441,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

