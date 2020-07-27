Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $102.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

