Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 552,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter worth about $6,550,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagerduty stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Pagerduty Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $528,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,273,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

