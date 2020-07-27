Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to Buy by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAAS. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 244.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

