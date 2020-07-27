Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 637,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $182.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

