Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

