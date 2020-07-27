Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

