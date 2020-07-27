Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pentair by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 39.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 243,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

