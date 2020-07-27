Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after acquiring an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $65.06 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

