Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

PNFP stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

