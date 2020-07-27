Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $293,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

