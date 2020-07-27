Piper Sandler Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $46.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.