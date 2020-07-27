Piper Sandler Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $20.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.