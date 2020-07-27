Piper Sandler Comments on Shopify Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,015.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $929.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $900.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

