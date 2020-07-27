Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBSI. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $931.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

