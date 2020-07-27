Piper Sandler Raises Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target to $7.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TACO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 45.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

