Piper Sandler Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $11.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $246.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

In related news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

