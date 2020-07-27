Pivotal Research Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

