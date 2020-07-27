Plains GP Holdings LP Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains GP in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 14.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.