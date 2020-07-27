Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,007 shares of company stock worth $3,433,963. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,762,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plexus by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.