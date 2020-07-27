PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,463 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

NYSE PNC opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

