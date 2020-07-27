Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $40.31 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.