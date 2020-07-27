Price Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Price Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

