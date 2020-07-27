Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after buying an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,987,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $20,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,824 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,593,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $56.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.