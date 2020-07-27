PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.35.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 143,526 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

