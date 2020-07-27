Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,752 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.29% of Pure Storage worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Pure Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

PSTG stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

