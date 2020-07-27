Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

AMGN opened at $247.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

