Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issued By Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,852 shares of company stock valued at $74,841,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

