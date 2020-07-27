Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Increased by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.81.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.