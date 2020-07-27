Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$22.88 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.27.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

