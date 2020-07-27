Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Lifted by B. Riley

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

