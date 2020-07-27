Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.97) by C$0.67. The business had revenue of C$630.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.45 million.

