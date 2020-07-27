Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Cut by Analyst

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.