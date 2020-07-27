Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Issued By DA Davidson

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.70.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

