Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 37,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

