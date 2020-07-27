Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Issued By DA Davidson

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 60.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

